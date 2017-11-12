12 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Warns Puntland of Interference in Its Election

Somaliland's Kulmiye Presidential Candidate Muse Bihi Abdi has sent a threatening message to Somalia's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

Bihi speaking at a joint press conference with the two other candidates in Hargeisa city has warned Puntland of military interference in the region's Presidential election expected to take place Nov 13.

Puntland and Somaliland forces are likely to fight in the Sanaag region, residents say.

The residents told Media, about 3km both troops are thought to be in Karin village in Sanaag, with a threatening fight expected.

Late Saturday, delegations from Puntland have arrived in Badhan town, in a ratcheting up of Garowe's movement against Somaliland's efforts to bring ballot box to the region.

The presidential election of Somaliland is expected to take place on 13 November.

