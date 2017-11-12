Photo: Boniface Mwangi

Kenya has been ranked second last globally among countries with the worst police service.

The 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI) report released on Saturday put the country at position 125 out of 127.

The report, released by the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace, comes amid claims by human rights watchdogs that police used excessive force on Opposition demonstrators during the electioneering period last month.

"The countries are ranked based on ability of the police and other security providers in dealing with security issues," part of the report read, adding that it considered capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes in the ranking.

TOP PERFORMERS

Botswana police service was ranked the best in Africa, and polling at position 47 globally.

Rwanda was ranked second best followed by Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia at positions 58, 68 and 72 respectively.

Other top performing countries in Africa include Egypt, Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa and Mali.

Singapore was placed on top of the list as Finland, Denmark, Austria, Germany took the second, third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

TERRORISM

Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland fell in between positions seven and 10.

According to the report, countries with smaller populations performed well compared to those will large ones.

The report also said that terrorism remains one of the greatest threats to internal security.

"Terrorism has increased dramatically over the last three years with more than 62,000 people killed in attacks related to terrorism between 2012 and 2014.

"The biggest rise in the last year occurred in Nigeria, the worst performing country on the WISPI," the report indicated.

CORRUPTION

The report also raised concern over corruption within police services, saying that it is on the increase.

"The index average bribe payments of police was 30 per cent, with more than 50 per cent of respondents admitting to having paid a bribe to police in 33 of the 127 countries in the index."

DEMOCRACY

It also said that full democracies have the best average score on the index, followed by flawed democracies.

Authoritarian regimes performed well than hybrid regimes.

"Authoritarian regimes in Sub Saharan Africa had smaller police forces and militaries than their Middle Eastern counterparts.

"Overall, Sub Saharan African countries had the lowest capacity scores than any other region," the report read.