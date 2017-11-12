12 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mum's Joy Cut Short After Losing Two of Quintuplets - Photos

Photo: Barrack Oduor/Nairobi News
Ms Jacinta Akinyi rests after giving birth to five children at Matata Nursing Home in Homa Bay County on November 12, 2017.
By Barrack Oduor

A 30-year-old woman gave birth to five children at a health facility in Homa Bay County.

Ms Jacinta Akinyi delivered on Sunday morning at Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis town, Rachuonyo South Sub County.

"It is true I have given birth to five children but the first boy and the last one who is a girl have died," she said.

The casual labourer is married to Josephat Okumu, a cane cutter at Sukary Industry Ltd in Ndhiwa.

Ms Akinyi, who hails from Kachieng' Bongu village, gave birth to three boys and two girls.

DIED

However, the first boy and the last girl died a few minutes after birth.

She said she experienced minor labour pains at dawn before she went to the hospital.

"I never experienced any serious labour pains. Even yesterday morning I never knew I could give birth any time soon," she said.

She has four other children, with the first born boy in Class Five.

She had expected to give birth to her fifth child..

Ms Akinyi woke up as usual knowing that her time for delivery would not be soon.

NO LABOUR PAIN

"There was no labour pain at all. I only felt like going for a long call but when I informed the mother-in -law she decided that we rush to the hospital."

Upon arrival at the hospital she never stayed for long before delivering the first child.

Matata Nursing Officer Kennedy Otieno said the remaining children are healthy.

"The remaining children are stable. We have realized that the biological functions of their bodies are okay," Mr Otieno said.

The children were weighing 1.5 kilogrammes instead of 3.5, which is required of a normal baby at birth.

The mother was referred to Kisii Teaching and Referal Hospital-Level six where the children will be incubated.

DELIVERED PREMATURELY

Mr Otieno said Ms Akinyi delivered prematurely, at 33 weeks instead of the normal 40 weeks.

"The gestation period of [a] human being is 40 weeks but it keeps reducing depending on the number of foetus in the womb," he said.

Ms Akinyi appealed to well-wishers to help her fend for her children.

"I am financially challenged but God has blessed me with this high number of children. May our political leaders and well-wishers come to my aid so that they survive."

