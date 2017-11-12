Kenya: Garissa Residents Urge County to Resolve Water Crisis

Acute water shortage has hit Garissa Town, threatening the lives of locals who have called for urgent intervention from the county and national governments.

Speaking on Sunday, residents said they spend most of their time looking for water and less time on their businesses and other activities.

SCHOOL

Mrs Habiba Ali Noor in Garissa Town's Bula Iftin said many children are on the verge of dropping out of school to help their mothers look for water many kilometres from their homes.

"Most children risk being overrun by motorists as they look for water. We have a big problem in getting water and we see no forthcoming solution. We appeal for the county government to act fast and restore normalcy," she said.

Mrs Noor said sometimes residents are forced to buy mineral water for cooking and other domestic use as taps have remained dry for years.

"At the wee hours of the night you will see a child with 20-litre jerrycans looking for water. This crisis is getting serious and it is high time leaders intervene," she added.

CAMPAIGN TOOL

Mr Hussein Abdi urged both the national and county governments to immediately intervene as a permanent solution is needed to end perennial water crises.

He said the county has perennial water issues despite River Tana being a few kilometres from the county's borders.

Water was a campaign tool for political leaders in the run-up to the August 8 election with Governor Ali Korane promising to end the crisis in 100 days.

CLEAN WATER

Speaking in his office on Saturday, Gawasco acting managing director Ahmed Aden said Garissa Town is growing fast, making it difficult to provide sufficient clean water to residents.

He added that the ongoing rainfall has made it difficult for the Garissa Water and Sewerage Company (Gawasco) to clean the water to supply to locals.

Mr Aden said the county administration has been supportive and has given them resources to ensure residents get efficient clean water.