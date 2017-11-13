12 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Says Uhuru Kenyatta Terrorised Its Supporters

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation
Nasa leaders address the public at a rally at Jacaranda grounds, Nairobi County, on November 12, 2017.
By John Ngirachu, Patrick Lang'at

President Uhuru Kenyatta intimidated National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters after the August 8 election to discourage them from participating in the repeat poll, the Opposition has said.

Nasa, in its response to the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, says that President Kenyatta resorted to improperly and corruptly luring Opposition supporters and politicians to his side as he campaigned for the October 26 repeat poll.

'ANNUL ELECTION'

The Opposition has also intensified its fight with foreign envoys and singled out US Ambassador Robert Godec and UK's Nic Hailey, accusing them of acting as public relations officers for the electoral commission.

Nasa is a respondent in the petition filed by Mr Njonjo Mue and Mr Khelef Khalifa.

The coalition indicates that it agrees with the activists' assertion that the re-election of President Kenyatta should be annulled, again.

The Opposition's argument is hinged on two main assertions: that its supporters were so terrorised they could not come out to vote, and that the electoral commission was so compromised it was no longer independent and could not guarantee a credible election.

