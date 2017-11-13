12 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Church-Goers Beat Metro Police Officer for Towing Illegally Parked Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(file photo)

One person has been arrested after a group of church congregants overpowered, assaulted and disarmed a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer.

The attack took place on Sunday just before midday, JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minaar said.

He said the officer and his colleague towed an illegally parked car - causing traffic congestion - that belonged to a member of a church on Claim Street in Hillbrow.

"From interim investigations, it is believed that the JMPD officer drew his firearm and fired into the air to stop the rioting congregants from advancing toward them, but the crowd did not heed the warning but proceeded to attack the officer."

Minaar said the group overpowered and disarmed the officer "who was beaten and left unconscious and had to be rushed to Milpark Hospital".

An arrest was made when the assailants went to hand in the officer's firearm at Johannesburg Central Police Station, he said.

"Upon arrival at the station, one member of the congregation was detained by the [police] for illegally being in possession of a JMPD officer's firearm."

Public Safety Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Michael Sun condemned the attack saying officers were doing their job and executing the city's by-laws.

"We will not allow this attack on our metro police go unprosecuted, the culprits will have to face the full might of the law," Sun said.

The second officer was not injured.

Source: News24

South Africa

Deputy President in London for 2023 Rugby World Cup Announcement

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to London on Monday where he will lead 'Team South Africa' to the World… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.