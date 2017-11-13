12 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Back in London for 2023 RWC Announcement

Photo: Voice Of America
Deputy President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at a press conference in London, September 25, 2017, after helping to present his country's bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to London on Monday where he will lead 'Team South Africa' to the World Rugby Council announcement of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host venue.

The announcement is expected to take place in London on Wednesday, November 15 2017.

Deputy President Ramaphosa led South Africa's Rugby World Cup bid in September when it presented its case to host the 2023 tournament that will take place 200 years after the invention of the game of rugby by William Webb Ellis.

The South African bid has subsequently been named as the "clear leader" and "unanimous" choice of the Rugby World Cup board to host the 2023 tournament.

This follows an exhaustive tendering, clarification and evaluation process.

Contenders France and Ireland were rated second and third respectively.

The final decision rests with 26 World Rugby Council members who collectively exercise 39 votes and among whom a simple majority is required to secure the hosting rights. The three bidding countries do not vote.

Those eligible to vote in the secret ballot on November 15 are: Australia (3 votes), England (3), New Zealand (3), Scotland (3), Wales (3), Italy (3), Argentina (3), Canada (1), Japan (2), Georgia (1), Romania (1), USA (1), Asia Rugby (2), Oceania Rugby (2), Rugby Africa (2), Rugby Americas North (2), Rugby Europe (2), Sudamerica Rugby (2).

The announcement is scheduled for approximately 15:00 (SA time) on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport (Channel 201) from 14:30 as well as being live streamed on worldrugby.org.

Deputy President Ramaphosa's participation and leadership in this visit will once more demonstrate the government's support and commitment to the effort to return the tournament to the African continent in the 21st century.

The high-powered delegation will again include Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and Chief Executive Officer Jurie Roux, who laid out South Africa's technically and commercially compelling case to host the tournament.

Source: Sport24

