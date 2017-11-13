12 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Names Coaches for Male, Female U-17 Teams

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed the identities of coaches that will be in charge of the country's male and female U-17 football teams going forward.

As stated on Sunday by the NFF, Akwa United coach, Abdu Maikaba, is the new head coach of the Golden Eaglets while Bala Nikyu will retain his post as the coach of the female U17s, the Flamingoes.

This will be Maikaba's first official national team appointment.

The Kano-born coach led Akwa United to win this year's Aiteo Cup, which qualifies them to feature in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

He will be assisted by Niger Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala, radio journalist Bunmi Haruna and Osun United goalkeeper trainer Baruwa Abideen.

The composition of the new Eaglets technical bench has been well commended but same cannot be said of the Flamingoes where Wikki Tourists coach Nikyu is to be assisted by Toyin Ayinla, Ajuma Peter Otache, and Christian Obi, who will be goalkeeper trainer.

For many, picking an all-around men crew to handle the tender Flamingoes team is an aberration; especially as the country boasts of several women coaches including former internationals who served the country meritoriously.

