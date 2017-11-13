12 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Port Harcourt, Lagos Airports Rated Amongst Worst 20 in the World

Photo: Premium Times
Lagos airport.
By Chinedu Eze

Two Nigerian airports, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, have been rated among the worst 20 airports in the world by a survey carried out by the Sleep in Airport website, sleepinairports.net.

The website ranked Lagos as the fifth worst airport, while Port Harcourt was ranked the third worst airport in the world and the criteria used by the site included comfort (gate seating and availability of rest zones), services, facilities and things to do, food options, immigration/security, customer service, cleanliness, navigation and ease of transit and sleepability.

The website explained that the airports that appear on the list of the worst in the world were the ones that have the capacity to truly offend travellers.

"Within these terminals, there appears to be a general disinterest in a positive traveller experience. In some cases, passengers are made to stand or sit on the floor as they await their flights. In others, the bathrooms don't have water, toilet paper, or any semblance of cleanliness.

"In some cases, the physical structure of the airport is fine, but the personnel are the problem. Got a problem? Don't expect much in terms of customer service at these airports.

"If you find yourself travelling through one of these 20 terminals, brace yourself. You'll want to give yourself just enough time to get in and get out. A minute more and you'll be unhappy and uncomfortable - a minute less, and you risk missing your flight," the sleepinairpport.net which is recognised globally said.

