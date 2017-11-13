12 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Comedian Kansiime Splits With Husband of Four Years

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kansiime Anne/Facebook
Anne Kansiime.
By Nahashon Musungu

Popular Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has divorced with her husband of four years.

The comedian who shot to fame with he show 'Don't Mess with Kansiime' confirmed the separation on her Facebook page during an interactive session with her 2 million followers.

She said: "OJ and I are not together anymore. Reasons why are we are not are not for anyone else to know but the two of us."

Kansiime wedded Gerald Ojok, an employee at Kyambogo University in Kampala, at a traditional marriage ceremony back in 2013.

In the recent past, the couple has not been seen together leading to speculation the star actress could be dedicating more time to her career other than her marriage.

In fact, Kansiime is said to have already moved out of her matrimonial home in Kampala

Uganda

Tycoon to Be Charged With Murder After Violent Evictions

Businessman, Abid Alam of Alam Group of Companies is to be arraigned in court soon to face murder charges after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.