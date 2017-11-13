Uganda: Comedian Kansiime Splits With Husband of Four Years

Popular Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has divorced with her husband of four years.

The comedian who shot to fame with he show 'Don't Mess with Kansiime' confirmed the separation on her Facebook page during an interactive session with her 2 million followers.

She said: "OJ and I are not together anymore. Reasons why are we are not are not for anyone else to know but the two of us."

Kansiime wedded Gerald Ojok, an employee at Kyambogo University in Kampala, at a traditional marriage ceremony back in 2013.

In the recent past, the couple has not been seen together leading to speculation the star actress could be dedicating more time to her career other than her marriage.

In fact, Kansiime is said to have already moved out of her matrimonial home in Kampala