12 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Cranes Bow Out With Heads High

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Aminah Babirye/Daily Monitor
Historic Kit. The Cranes line up for the mandatory team photo before their Nations Cup opening game against Ghana in Gabon this year.
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Cranes coach Moses Basena and Uganda will look back at their World Cup qualification campaign and pat themselves on the back.

The Cranes completed their 2018 campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Congo in Brazzaville on Sunday thanks to Milton Karisa's leveller.

Karisa, starting his first game for the senior Cranes, repaid Basena's faith by equalizing a minute within Marvin Baudry's 10th minute opener for Congo to ensure Uganda end with respect intact.

Nine points - three goals scored against two, with only eventual Group E winners Egypt beating Uganda, this was hardly a shabby show for a country that was unfancied against seasoned campaigners.

Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria are the five that emerged deserving representatives for Africa at the World Cup in Russia in June next year.

The first half in Brazzaville had the Cranes lose several first balls, one of them seeing Thievy Bifouma miss by a whisker, but Basena's men held it out into the break.

Basena sought to freshen up things after recess, Derrick Nsibambi and Allan Kyambadde replacing Sserunkuma and Muzamir Mutyaba respectively.

However, it was the hosts that put up sustained push for a winner, with Uganda having occasional breaks.

But skipper Denis Onyango and company held on for a point.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde (Tom Masiko) , Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Dennis Iguma, Muzamiru Mutyaba (Allan Kyambadde), Milton Karisa, Geofrey Sserunkuma (Derrick Nsibambi) , Isaac Muleme

Unsused subs: Ismael Watenga, Benjamin Ochan (Goalkeepers), Nelson Senkatuka, Paul Mucureezi, Benard Muwanga, Timothy Awanyi,

Uganda

Gold Refinery's Belgian Owner Accused of Money Laundering

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned it on Feb.20 amidst pomp and celebration, but just nine months later African Gold… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.