13 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote, Lifemate, Four Others Win Big

Dangote Industries Limited yesterday won the most consistent indigenous company exhibitor while Lifemate Furnitures was rewarded for its acquisition of large space at this year's Lagos Trade Fair. At the closing ceremony for the 31st Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos yesterday, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) won the outstanding exhibitor while Pavilion of the year goes to China.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) won the public sector largest exhibition stage while most consistent foreign exhibitor award was won by HPZ as the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode received the award of excellence. According to the Chairman trade promotion board, Mr Sola Oyetayo, there were 220,000 visitors, 1,782 exhibitors and 233 foreign exhibitors at the just concluded fair.

In the LCCI's essay competition, Queen College won the overall best with a desktop computer and paque. Miss Damilola Jacobs of Queen College won the first position in the competition with N250,000 scholaship, laptop and N100,000 cash reward while Adams Anjolaoluwa of the same college won second position with tablet and N75,000 cash reward.

