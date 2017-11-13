13 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rohde Case Back in Court

The murder case of property boss Jason Rohde will continue in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

In a previous sitting, the court heard how Susan Rohde threatened that she felt like dying in the weeks leading up to her death.

Susan was found hanging from the back of her bathroom door in a Cape Town hotel. The couple attended a Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realtors conference at the time.

Susan had earlier discovered that Jason was having an affair with Cape Town estate agent Jolene Alterskye. Alterskye was also at the conference and Susan met her briefly.

She had discovered a Valentine's Day card from Alterskye in his suitcase, and according to the defence, became depressed and irrational in the months following, leading to her suicide on July 24, 2016.

Whether Susan had shown signs of suicide or suicidal ideation is key to supporting his contention that he found her hanging from the back of the bathroom door in their hotel suite.

