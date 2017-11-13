13 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mduduzi Manana to Hear His Fate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana will hear his fate on Monday when the Randburg Magistrate's Court is expected to hand down sentence in his assault case.

Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty to the charges in September.

Final arguments were heard in the previous sitting

The charges relate to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways on August 6. This after one of the women called him "isitabane", a word used derogatorily to refer to gay people.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

In the previous court sitting, state prosecutor Anne-Marie Smith argued that Manana and his co-accused attacked one woman, calling for a "harsh" sentence.

"These three grown men assaulted one woman. Manana saw it fit to assault this woman too and then assaulted another woman too."

Smith described this as a "barbaric act".

She said that Manana - who indicated that alcohol played a role in the assault - needs "correctional supervision" where he won't be allowed to consume alcohol.

"Where is the punishment if Manana is fined? He needs correctional supervision where he won't touch alcohol," Smith said.

She said the function of a proper sentence was to address the wrong doings.

"Society expects the court to impose a harsh sentence." She said Manana can easily fork out a fine of R100 000.

Manana's lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill argued that the word "isitabane" was used for many years to oppress the gay community.

Bill said Manana was provoked and that Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy must consider certain circumstances in this regard.

He argued for a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

Bill said this should be subject to Manana attending a rehabilitation programme and doing 500 hours of community service.

News24

South Africa

Property Mogul Rohde Back in Court for Wife's Murder

The murder case of property boss Jason Rohde will continue in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.