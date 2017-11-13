Nigeria: ADC Endorses PDP Candidate, Oseloka Obaze

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Oseloka Obaze, mandating members and supporters to vote for the aspirant in Saturday's election.

In a statement yesterday, ADC national chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the party had agreed to back the Obaze/Chidi Onyemelukwe ticket and was "not going to field any candidate for the election".

Nwosu said: "Politics aside, Anambra is my state and I want the best governor for my people. The decision was taken in the best interest of the people of Anambra."

He expressed satisfaction with the PDP candidate's four-pronged strategic compass of ethical governance and financial discipline; infrastructural development and boosting of entrepreneurship, commerce, agriculture, technology and innovation; education, employment, youth empowerment, gender mainstreaming and social safety nets; building of a modern and inspirational capital city and mosaic of theme parks, saying it was in consonance with the vision of the ADC.

"With 26 per cent of the state budget channeled into education, our youths will certainly be empowered to take the global stage by storm. This is a cardinal agenda of the ADC and we are happy to associate with leaders who are so driven," said Nwosu.

He added: "The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has unfortunately derailed into a party for charlatans and little minded clansmen. A party founded since 2002 that has formed government for 12 years but has refused to expand should be put away. At this time, Anambra should have its focus on the national and global stage, and not on debilitating mercantile politics."