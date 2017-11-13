12 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: South Africa's Johnny Clegg Sings, Kicks On Farewell Tour

Johannesburg — At 64, his pancreatic cancer in remission, South African musician Johnny Clegg kicked high and stomped five consecutive times -- the signature move of Zulu war dancing -- during a packed Johannesburg concert that he says is one of his last.

Clegg performed what he called an "autobiographical show" on Saturday night as part of his "Final Journey" tour, delivering the hybrid songs inspired by Zulu and South African township rhythms, as well as pop, folk and country and western, that he developed in defiance of racial barriers imposed by South Africa's apartheid system decades ago.

The man sometimes called the "White Zulu" said his manager, apparently concerned for the performer's stamina, didn't want the show to last too long.

However, Clegg said: "This is my last chance."

