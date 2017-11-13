Uganda: Why Kamya Is Ferrying 200 KCCA Councillors to Kyankwanzi

The proposal to take councillors of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to the National Leadership Institute at Kyankwanzi has kicked up a storm among the political leaders at City Hall.

The seven-day training, which starts tomorrow, was organised by Kampala minister Beti Kamya, but some of the leaders are already objected to the arrangement, labelling it a ploy by Ms Kamya to draft the councillors into supporting the proposal to remove the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

Sunday Monitor has established that at least 218 of the 280 KCCA councillors have confirmed their attendance of the Kyankwanzi retreat. President Museveni will be the guest of honour at the closure of the training.

Of the 280 councillors across all the five city divisions, 36 are for the authority at KCCA, while another 244 are for the urban councils, with majority from the Opposition.

However, the biggest number of councillors who have confirmed attendance are from the five urban councils of Kampala Central, Makindye, Rubaga, Nakawa and Kawempe.

Before her appointment to Cabinet, Ms Kamya was one of the harshest critics of President Museveni and ruling NRM party regime. She later backtracked and justified her willingness to work with Mr Museveni as based on a common vision for this country.

While meeting vendors with Mr Museveni in Kawempe Market in September last year, Ms Kamya assured him before the traders that he would get at least 80 per cent of the votes in Kampala, should he run for president in 2021.

"I want to pledge that you will get 80 per cent in the 2021 elections in Kampala city because there is no one who has the stamina like you do," she said then.

Sources privy to the Kyankwanzi preparations intimated to Sunday Monitor that the councillors requested Ms Kamya last year for a meeting with the President to explain to him their grievances as Kampala leaders.

A deal was later brokered by State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe to have all the councillors taken to Kyankwanzi for training and then meet the President thereafter.

Subsequently, on October 31, Ms Kamya wrote to KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi, asking her to provide some allowances for the councillors who will attend the retreat at Kyankwanzi.

Ms Musisi hadn't responded to Ms Kamya's requisition.

This planned retreat has once more touched the sore relationship between city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Ms Kamya.

Since both leaders assumed office, they have been bickering over supremacy to manage the city.

During a crisis council meeting convened by Mr Lukwago on Wednesday at City Hall, the councillors unanimously rejected the Kyankwanzi retreat. They argued that Ms Kamya can't use the training in the name of KCCA yet the Lord Mayor, who is the political head of the city, isn't aware.

Council also resolved that Ms Musisi shouldn't release any penny to facilitate the councillors as requested for by Ms Kamya.

"The office of the Lord Mayor takes charge of all politics in the institution of KCCA and the city at large. However, I wasn't notified of this Kyankwanzi training," Mr Lukwago said.

Mr Lukwago accused Ms Kamya of using all manoeuvers to compromise the councillors by taking them to the President so that they can popularise her as the political head of the city.

Although Ms Kamya has always wanted to take city mayors to meet the President, some of them have since rejected the overtures.

Mr Ali Nganda Mulyanyama, the Makindye Division mayor, said he would not attend a meeting called by the President without an official communication.

His Kampala Central counterpart Charles Musoke Sserunjogi said the Kyankwanzi retreat raises many questions and that its purpose is suspicious.

But Mr Bruhan Byaruhanga (NRM) councillor for Kyambogo University, who is also the coordinator of the Kyankwanzi training, wondered why the Lord Mayor could castigate the training yet he has never organised any for the councillors.

But Mr Moses Okwera (FDC), councillor for representing Nakawa II, argued that Kyankwazi is famously known for passing bad leadership resolutions that favour President Museveni.

"It's in Kyankwanzi where resolutions like sole candidature, lifting of term limits and now amendment of the Constitution are made. Therefore, it's not a neutral place," he said.

But Ms Kamya countered that it was the councillors who wrote to her last year asking for refresher training in leadership.

She also laughed off allegations that she is taking councillors to meet the president so that they can support the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

Some councillors intimated to this newspaper that after the training, each one will bag at least Shs5m facilitation. However, this newspaper couldn't verify this claim.