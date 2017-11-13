Uganda: Minister Warns NRM Colleagues Against Regime Excesses

Luweero — Mr Abdul Nadduli, the Minister without Portfolio warned the leadership of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to condemn the rising brutality by security forces arguing that such if they keep quiet, such excesses would haunt their children.

The veteran politician and NRM vice Chairperson for Central Uganda says the recent brutal arrest of four Kaweesi murder suspects who had been released on bail by Nakawa Court is a replica of what past violent regime used to practice.

He said on Friday that the country is in trouble if armed men can arrest people and drive them to unknown detention centres.

The army and police acknowledged that the suspects were arrested by security operatives and are being investigated for working with rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces.

"What is happening is regrettable for a government which came to power through a peoples revolution aimed at restoring the rule of law. You cannot imagine people being brutally arrested in a manner which is detestable to all people with sound mind," he said. "If security agencies cannot respect courts, then the system [government will have a bitter end. We shall not sit back and watch," Mr Nadduli said.

Mr Nadduli who was addressing a consultative meeting of NRM leaders in Luweero town on Friday said it is the NRM government should quickly arrest call security forces to order before their conduct goes out of hand.

"If the security agency chiefs are tired of delivering acceptable service, the government should be notified. I am particularly disturbed about the arrests which cannot be clearly explained even when the courts of law have made a decision," Mr Nadduli said.

He said: "Some police officers are involved in theft. The war veterans are not ready to see the peace they helped usher in through a revolution degenerate."