Namutumba — The body of a boy who went missing two weeks ago was on Saturday discovered ashore a rice swamp.

The Busoga East Police Spokesman, James Mubi, said the body of William Ntale, 13, a Primary Four pupil of Namutumba Primary School, a son to Mr Lasiro Mukama, a resident of Nawaikona village in Nawaikona Sub-county, was found in a rice swamp located in Izilangobi village, Nawaikona Sub-county by farmers who had gone to weed their rice.

"We got a tip-off from farmers that the body of a child who had earlier gone missing had been found in a rice garden," he said, adding that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of Ntale's death.

Mr Mubi who said no arrests had been made so far, advised parents to always monitor the whereabouts of their children and escort them to and from school.

The deceased's father said he last saw his son when he left home - for school - on Monday, November 6, and that he was shocked by the Saturday morning gruesome news of his death.

The father downplayed swirling reports that a heavy downpour was responsible for his son's death.

"I am suspicious that my son was killed and thrown in the rice garden," he said.

By the time of filing this story, police had retrieved the body from the swamp and handed it to his family for burial.