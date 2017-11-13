12 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Farmers Recover Body of Missing P.5 Pupil

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Seebe

Namutumba — The body of a boy who went missing two weeks ago was on Saturday discovered ashore a rice swamp.

The Busoga East Police Spokesman, James Mubi, said the body of William Ntale, 13, a Primary Four pupil of Namutumba Primary School, a son to Mr Lasiro Mukama, a resident of Nawaikona village in Nawaikona Sub-county, was found in a rice swamp located in Izilangobi village, Nawaikona Sub-county by farmers who had gone to weed their rice.

"We got a tip-off from farmers that the body of a child who had earlier gone missing had been found in a rice garden," he said, adding that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of Ntale's death.

Mr Mubi who said no arrests had been made so far, advised parents to always monitor the whereabouts of their children and escort them to and from school.

The deceased's father said he last saw his son when he left home - for school - on Monday, November 6, and that he was shocked by the Saturday morning gruesome news of his death.

The father downplayed swirling reports that a heavy downpour was responsible for his son's death.

"I am suspicious that my son was killed and thrown in the rice garden," he said.

By the time of filing this story, police had retrieved the body from the swamp and handed it to his family for burial.

Uganda

Tycoon to Be Charged With Murder After Violent Evictions

Businessman, Abid Alam of Alam Group of Companies is to be arraigned in court soon to face murder charges after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.