Photo: Daily Monitor

Some of the things impounded during the operation.

Kampala — Police in Old Kampala Division have confiscated several shisha pots, smoking pipes, knives, and marijuana from amajor dark spot around Kasaato, a Kampala suburbduring an operation that was aimed at enforcing the Tobacco Control Act.

The operation also recovered syringes believed to be used for administering drugs.

Also confiscated were sex toys, although we could not understand why such were impounded in an anti-tobacco operation.

The operation was led by the Officer in Charge of Operations at Old Kampala Police Station, Cadet ASP. Ismail Senono, Divisional Crime Preventers together with a team from Uganda National Health Consumer's Organisation.

"We are up to the task of enforcing some of the laws that impact positively on our country's development, one of them is the Tobacco Control Act and we shall not rest until our people in Old Kampala Division feel our security presence," C/ASP Senono said.

It's believed that these drugs pose a health risk to consumers and causes tobacco related illnesses.

According to the law, any person who contravenes the Tobacco Control Act is liable to imprisonment of a term not less than a year or a fine of Shs420, 000 or both.

The massive crackdown on criminals comes after the recent launch of operation "Nyoosha Njia" by the Commander Kampala Metropolitan Mwesigwa Frank.

The operation aims at sweeping the city clean of crime.

Old Kampala is the 2nd division to implement the operation after Central Police Station Kampala. The operation intends to cover the 18 divisions of Kampala.