12 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Raid City Slum, Impound Shisha Pots, Sex Toys

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Some of the things impounded during the operation.
By Monitor Reporter

Kampala — Police in Old Kampala Division have confiscated several shisha pots, smoking pipes, knives, and marijuana from amajor dark spot around Kasaato, a Kampala suburbduring an operation that was aimed at enforcing the Tobacco Control Act.

The operation also recovered syringes believed to be used for administering drugs.

Also confiscated were sex toys, although we could not understand why such were impounded in an anti-tobacco operation.

The operation was led by the Officer in Charge of Operations at Old Kampala Police Station, Cadet ASP. Ismail Senono, Divisional Crime Preventers together with a team from Uganda National Health Consumer's Organisation.

"We are up to the task of enforcing some of the laws that impact positively on our country's development, one of them is the Tobacco Control Act and we shall not rest until our people in Old Kampala Division feel our security presence," C/ASP Senono said.

It's believed that these drugs pose a health risk to consumers and causes tobacco related illnesses.

According to the law, any person who contravenes the Tobacco Control Act is liable to imprisonment of a term not less than a year or a fine of Shs420, 000 or both.

The massive crackdown on criminals comes after the recent launch of operation "Nyoosha Njia" by the Commander Kampala Metropolitan Mwesigwa Frank.

The operation aims at sweeping the city clean of crime.

Old Kampala is the 2nd division to implement the operation after Central Police Station Kampala. The operation intends to cover the 18 divisions of Kampala.

Uganda

Tycoon to Be Charged With Murder After Violent Evictions

Businessman, Abid Alam of Alam Group of Companies is to be arraigned in court soon to face murder charges after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.