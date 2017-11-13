South Africa: SA Awaits Rugby World Cup Host Results

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday.lead Team South Africa (SA) to the announcement of the Ruby World Cup 2023 host venue.

The Team will return to London where they will wait with baited breath for the official announcement set to take place on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

The high-powered delegation will again include Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and Chief Executive Officer Jurie Roux, who laid out South Africa's technically and commercially compelling case to host the tournament in in September.

Deputy President Ramaphosa led the Rugby World Cup Bid Team SA in September when it presented its case to host the 2023 tournament that will take place 200 years after the invention of the game of rugby by William Webb Ellis.

Following its bid, South Africa was named as the "clear leader" and "unanimous" choice of the Rugby World Cup board to host the 2023 tournament. This follows an exhaustive tendering, clarification and evaluation process. Contenders France and Ireland were rated second and third respectively.

The final decision rests with 26 World Rugby Council members who collectively exercise 39 votes and among whom a simple majority is required to secure the hosting rights. The three bidding countries do not vote.

Those eligible to vote and the number of votes in the secret ballot on 15 November are Australia, England, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales, Italy, Argentina each with three votes. Countries with two votes each are Japan, Asia Rugby, Oceania Rugby, Rugby Africa, Rugby Americas North, Rugby Europe, Sudamerica Rugby. Georgia, Romania, USA, Canada trail behind with one voter per country.

The announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at approximately three o'clock in the afternoon on SA time. It will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 201 and can be live streamed on worldrugby.org.

Deputy President Ramaphosa's participation and leadership in this visit will once more demonstrate government's support for and commitment to the effort to return the tournament to the African continent in the 21st century.