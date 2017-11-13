Rwanda Qualify for CHAN 2018 Finals

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times

Rwanda Football team players lift up head coach Antoine Hey after 0-0 draw at Kigali stadium.

Rwanda has qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament on the expense of Ethiopia after both teams played out a goalless draw in the second leg of their Play-off qualifier on Sunday at Kigali Stadium.

Amavubi booked their last available ticket thanks to their 3-2 first leg victory last week in Addis Ababa. The draw for the tournament is scheduled for November 17 in Morocco, while the finals will run from January 12 to February 4.

Ethiopia, who came into the match knowing that only a 2-0 victory would secure them qualification, dominated the proceedings for large spells but failed to beat goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.

Adugna Enock, Mohamed Messud and Samson Tilahun missed chances for the visitors while Justin Mico, Abeddy Biramahire and Eric Rutanga failed to use their chances in the first half, for Amavubi.

For the first time, APR FC didn't have a single player in the Amavubi starting eleven while reigning Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports had seven players in the starting list.

In the second half, Antoine Hey brought on APR midfielder Muhadjir Hakizimana for Rayon Sports' Djaber Manishimwe while Maxime Sekamana replaced the ineffective Police FC forward Abeddy Biramahire.

In the first leg, Abubakher Sanni and Aschalew Girma netted for Ethiopia while Eric Rutanga, Hakizimana and Biramahire scored for Rwanda.

The away victory gave Rwanda qualification for the third time, to the finals of Africa's second biggest international competition, which is reserved for players, who feature in their respective domestic leagues.

Sunday

Rwanda 0-0 Ethiopia (Agg. 3-2)