12 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

Photo: Shabelle
U.S. forces have conducted an air strike in Somalia against Al-Shabaab (file photo).

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabaab on Saturday, Nov. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m. local Somalia time, killing one enemy combatant.

The operation occurred near Gaduud, about 250 miles southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Prior to this strike, U.S. forces observed the al-Shabaab combatant participating in attacks on a U.S. and Somali convoy. U.S. forces subsequently conducted the strike under collective self-defense authorities.

Al-Shabaab has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda and is dedicated to providing a safe haven for terrorist attacks throughout the world. Al-Shabaab has publicly committed to planning and conducting attacks against the U.S. and our partners in the region.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats.

This includes partnering with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF); targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world.

Somalia

