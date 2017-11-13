Photo: Screenshot/JacarandaFM

Luvo Manyonga - Olympic long jumper (file photo).

Olympic silver medallist and world long jumper Luvo Manyonga won the South African Sports Star of the Year award at the rainbow nation's annual sports awards in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old Manyonga missed gold in Rio by just one centimetre and went one place better in London at the IAAF World Championships. A leap of 8.48 metres brought the gold medal to South Africa.

Manyonga is also only the third South African to win a Diamond League title in any discipline after Caster Semenya (800m) and Khotso Mokoena (long jump).

Manyonga, how has recently moved from Pretoria to Port Elizabeth, saying he wanted to be closer to his family, also picked up the Sportsman of the Year award, while Semenya won two awards for herself - the Sportswomen of the Year and People's Choice Sports Star of the Year.

Semenya's coach, Jean Verster was also honored, the Potchefstroom based former national athlete being named Coach of the Year.

Rio Paralympian IPC Athletics World Championships gold medallist Dyan Buis won the Sportsman of the Year with a Disability award. Fellow Stellenbosch athlete and veteran Paralympian Ilse Hayes was named Sportswomen of the Year with a Disability.

The full list of winners is:

Federation of the Year: Lifesaving SA

Administrator of the Year: Sanelisiwe Khuzwayo

School Team of the Year: St. Mary's School

Developing School Team of the Year: Hlangabeza Primary School (Under-13 Chess)

Indigenous Games Team of the Year award: North West Kho-Kho Team

Recreation Body of the Year: In-Touch Community Support Group

Photographer of the Year: Simphiwe Nkwali

Journalist of the Year: OG Molefe

Newcomer of the Year: Sokwakhana Zazini

Team of the Year: Springbok Sevens

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Dyan Buis

Volunteer of the Year: Samuel Maduwa

Coach of the Year: Jean Verster

Sportswomen of the Year with a Disability: Ilse Hayes

Sportsman of the Year: Luvo Manyonga

Sportswoman of the Year: Caster Semenya

People's Choice Sports Star of the Year: Caster Semenya

Sports Star of the Year: Luvo Manyonga