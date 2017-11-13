Somalia: What Next for Somalia As Country Find Itself At a Junction

opinion

Somalia is currently at a junction, at least security wise and the Farmaajo administration is facing one of its worst security challenges.

Less than a month ago the deadliest attack on Somali soil occurred killing more than 400 people.

A second attack happens within a fortnight at the Nasa Hablood 2 Hotel.

The attacks are followed by last week's travel warning on US citizens after Intel on an impending attack in Mogadishu.

Most of the US citizens in Mogadishu have left he city and headed to Nairobi until the security alert level goes down.

The UN has also issued alert to its staff while officials in different Somali ministries have been asked to be extra vigilant.

The last two months has seen attacks in Somalia National Army bases more than 100 soldiers losing life.

All these happening in the absence of a Defence Minister, NISA and Police Chief all sacked for failing to avert attacks.

Amisom after ten years in Somalia has now started to reduce its troops in readiness to its final exit.

What is next for this Horn of Africa country.