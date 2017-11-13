Somalia: Kenyan Security Officers Pursue Al-Shabaab After Border Attack

Kenyan security officers have launched a manhunt for Al-Shabaab militants who on Monday attacked and burnt two police vehicles escorting a commuter bus in Mandera county.

Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Bundotich said the militants sprayed bullets on two police land-cruisers escorting passenger service buses en-route from Nairobi to Mandera.

"Security officers are still pursuing the attackers who had ambushed the passenger bus en route to Mandera from Nairobi. No arrest has been made," Bundotich said.

He said the Monday attack in Dabacity area, Mandera County which borders Somalia, left no casualties after police in the escort engaged the militants in a gun battle.

"We can account for all our officers and passengers in the two bus convoy and the burnt land cruisers but our men are on the ground pursuing the invaders," Bundotich.

He confirmed the Islamist militants crossed over the porous border with Somalia barely five kilometers from the Mandera-Nairobi road.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said security chiefs in the region have laid elaborate measures to lead the area of the attackers.

The area has borne the brunt of Al-Shabaab attacks in the past after the militants' ambushed police and military vehicles burning them to ashes by planting improvised explosive devices on the sandy road.

Ex-Mandera Governor Ali Roba's security vehicles were attacked early this year by an improvised explosive device planted by the militants killing five bodyguards before crossing the border.

The Al-Shabaab have changed tactics and resorted to abductions and using improvised explosive devices to carry out attacks in parts of Coast region and northeastern Kenya, according to police.

Kenya continues to suffer several attacks as terrorists change tuck to beat heightened security and carry on with their heinous acts undetected.

In the recent past, there have been numerous attacks involving landmines, grenades, or other explosive devices in northeast Kenya.

Most of these attacks occurred in northeastern Kenya, mainly in Lamu in the coastal region, Dadaab, Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties in northeastern region.