10 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Students Need to Set Goals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chendzimu Themba

Serowe — Botswana Power Corporation official, Mr Phatsimo Sebonego has encouraged students to set goals if they want to achieve their dreams.

Doing so, he said, would help them organise their time and use resources optimally.

Mr Sebonego, who was speaking at Khama III Memorial School prize giving ceremony recently, said students should understand what life was all about, and the value attached to the goals and choices they made.

He encouraged them to help each other because their community was counting on them to serve them.

He said students should view themselves as people who contributed to society because then their confidence would grow.

By declaring excellence their life goal, Mr Sebonego said every area of their life would be an opportunity for excellence.

He said being passionate was a choice one made, and that it brought commitment and enjoyment to the value-based goals they set.

Passion, he said, was contagious and that people who made it in life managed because they were determined that nothing would stop them.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Botswana Has the Best Police Force in Africa, Nigeria Ranked the Worst

Botswana has the best police in Africa and Nigeria the worst, the World Internal Security and Police Index reveals.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.