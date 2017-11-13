Botswana: Students Need to Set Goals

Serowe — Botswana Power Corporation official, Mr Phatsimo Sebonego has encouraged students to set goals if they want to achieve their dreams.

Doing so, he said, would help them organise their time and use resources optimally.

Mr Sebonego, who was speaking at Khama III Memorial School prize giving ceremony recently, said students should understand what life was all about, and the value attached to the goals and choices they made.

He encouraged them to help each other because their community was counting on them to serve them.

He said students should view themselves as people who contributed to society because then their confidence would grow.

By declaring excellence their life goal, Mr Sebonego said every area of their life would be an opportunity for excellence.

He said being passionate was a choice one made, and that it brought commitment and enjoyment to the value-based goals they set.

Passion, he said, was contagious and that people who made it in life managed because they were determined that nothing would stop them.

Source : BOPA