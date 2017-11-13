11 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Call for United Front Against Al Shabaab

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called a united front against Al Shabaab militants following Oct 14 truck blast in Mogadishu that left more than 377 people dead.

President Farmajo has warned the politicians against public misleading and hinder the planned military operation aimed at flushing out Al Shabaab from the entire country.

The President has reiterated that his government is committed to restoring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa country, and defeat Al Shabaab militarily and ideologically.

Farmajo's remarks came after AU mission in Somalia announced it will withdraw 1,000 Soldiers from Somalia by the end of December 31, 2017, as part of their gradual pullout.

Somalia

Somaliland Goes to the Polls

Somaliland, an autonomous and self-determined territory, northwest of Somalia goes to the polls today to elect a new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.