Somalia: Somali President Call for United Front Against Al Shabaab

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called a united front against Al Shabaab militants following Oct 14 truck blast in Mogadishu that left more than 377 people dead.

President Farmajo has warned the politicians against public misleading and hinder the planned military operation aimed at flushing out Al Shabaab from the entire country.

The President has reiterated that his government is committed to restoring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa country, and defeat Al Shabaab militarily and ideologically.

Farmajo's remarks came after AU mission in Somalia announced it will withdraw 1,000 Soldiers from Somalia by the end of December 31, 2017, as part of their gradual pullout.