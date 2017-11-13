11 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Deports Puntland Soldier Accused of Rape & Shooting of 16yr Girl

A Puntland soldier who had been on the run in Jubbaland and arrested by Kismayo police has been deported back to the northwestern Somalia region.

"The flight is headed to Galkacyo. Jubbaland is footing the flight cost and two jubbaland police are accompanying the suspect. He will be charged in Puntland " Mohamed Ahmed Sabrie Jubbaland State Director of Communications told Radio Dalsan.

Abdirizak Ahmed Warsame is alleged to have shot Faiza Abdi Hayo twice on her private parts after she reportedly declined the soldier's sexual advances.

The two are said to have been lovers.

He immediately fled Bossaso after the incident fearing prosecution.

"Jubbaland police arrested him in kismayo two days ago and detained him " Sabrie said .

Faiza Abdi is still nursing gunshot wounds at a Bossaso hospital following the incident that led to an outcry by women and child rights activists.

