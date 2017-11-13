Branden Grace delighted himself and the home crowd at Sun City on Sunday as he put his name on the famed crystal trophy at the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

It was the perfect Sunday for the local audience, and much-needed after defeats for Bafana Bafana and the Springboks, as Grace walked on air around the Gary Player Country Club en route to a one-shot win over Scotland's Scott Jamieson.

Despite a cold putter, Grace produced a bogey-free 66, capped by a long-range birdie on 16 to end the 10-year wait for a home win.

'This is awesome,' he said after adding €1 069 290 to his bank account. 'This is the one event that as a South African you want to win. It's Africa's Major for a reason and what a special place it is.

'There's a lot of history and a lot of great winners on the trophy, and I'm very glad to be able to put my name on the trophy as well.

'It's a very special week, we found out on Wednesday we're having a boy.

'I had to stay patient and I had to take the chances when they came my way. I missed a couple of short ones, but I think the big key was the putt on 16.'

Grace also confirmed that he will head to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where he is determined to make it two wins on the bounce.