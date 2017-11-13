12 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Arrests Attack Plotters in Luuq Town, Near Kenyan Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

The security forces of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland said they have captured attack plotters in Luuq town located near Kenyan border.

Mohamed Hussein Osman, the commissioner of Luuq told Radio Shabelle that the suspects were nabbed during an operation in the border town.

The suspects were carrying explosives and slight weapons at the time of their arrest, with security officials saying three other accomplices are at large and being chased by the Police.

Al Shabaab has not yet commented on the reported arrest of its members in Luuq.

Somalia

Somaliland Goes to the Polls

Somaliland, an autonomous and self-determined territory, northwest of Somalia goes to the polls today to elect a new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.