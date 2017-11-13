Somalia: Jubbaland Arrests Attack Plotters in Luuq Town, Near Kenyan Border

The security forces of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland said they have captured attack plotters in Luuq town located near Kenyan border.

Mohamed Hussein Osman, the commissioner of Luuq told Radio Shabelle that the suspects were nabbed during an operation in the border town.

The suspects were carrying explosives and slight weapons at the time of their arrest, with security officials saying three other accomplices are at large and being chased by the Police.

Al Shabaab has not yet commented on the reported arrest of its members in Luuq.