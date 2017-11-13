12 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Roads Submerged as Heavy Rains Wreck Havoc in Nairobi

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi city residents woke up on Sunday to submerged roads in the city following a night of heavy rain.

Poor drainage was the biggest cause of flooding, while some of the roads which are under construction did not help the situation.

On Saturday the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) warned motorists from using the Nairobi-Mombasa highway after travelers were stranded on the highway for hours after Sultan Hamud river broke its banks following heavy rains.

The ongoing rains have exposed the capital's drainage system's underbelly, making Nairobi look more like the city in the muck.

Pictures of flooded roads have gone viral on social media and have now become a running joke.

18:48 @Ali_Manzu @KeNHAKenya This is Taj Mall underpass, Junction o~more ⇢ https://t.co/dfBPqFjMHk pic.twitter.com/vfwrXFwBC4 via @SylMaithya

-- Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) November 11, 2017

Some of the roads most affected include Jogoo, Lenana, Lang'ata and James Gichuru Roads which are key transport arteries.

14:16 Dear @MikeSonko , it doesn't need Rocket Science for prope~more ⇢ https://t.co/hpsmZ2Na2F pic.twitter.com/3Tt3oBLLLp via @MirikauFredrick

-- Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) November 11, 2017

