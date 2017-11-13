Namibia's Brave Warriors won the Dr Hage Geingob Cup in style on Saturday with a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe.

In an electric first half performance at a packed Sam Nujoma Stadium, two goals within four minutes by Hendrik Somaeb and Peter Shalulile put Namibia 2-0 ahead by the 18th minute.

Zimbabwe captain Tendai Ndoro pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, but Namibia were also awarded a penalty and Somaeb converted to put Namibia 3-1 up at the break.

The second half never lived up to the heights of the first, while numerous substitutions also disrupted the flow of the game, and although Zimbabwe tried hard to get back into the game, Namibia held on for a comfortable victory.

Namibia attacked from the start, with the speedy Peter Shalulile and Hendrik Somaeb providing all sorts of problems for Zimbabwe's defence.

Namibia won two early free kicks after fouls on Shalulile and Riaan !Hanamub but they could not convert their chances.

Namibia however continued to attack and took the lead on 14 minutes through a great goal by Somaeb, who cut through the defence after exchanging passes with Petrus Shitembi to tuck the ball past Zimbabwean keeper Edmore Sibanda.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 after !Hanamub's cross was met by an expertly placed glancing header by Shalulile, that sent the crowd into raptures.

Zimbabwean coach Wilson Mutekede already made his first substitution after only 25 minutes, and they opened their account seven minutes later when Marvelous Nakamba went down dramatically in the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Namibian keeper Lloyd Kazapua made a valiant effort, diving the right way, but Ndoro's shot just beat him into the right hand corner.

Any hopes of a Zimbabwean comeback were, however, soon dispelled when Namibia also won a penalty after the flying Somaeb was pulled back and he stepped up to coolly slot the ball past Sibanda.

In a disrupted second half, Macauley Bonne came close twice with a shot that was saved and a header that flew over the crossbar, while Tinotenda Kadewere also made some telling runs from the midfield.

Namibia's defence, with Denzil Haoseb and Charles Hambira in fine form, however, kept Zimbabwe under wraps and they managed to hold on for an impressive victory.

After the match Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti paid tribute to his players.

"They perfected the tactics that we practised throughout the week. We knew that Zimbabwe is a good ball playing team, but our plan was not to allow them to play in dangerous areas where they could hurt us and I think the players did very well to keep them at bay," he said.

"I think Zimbabwe was not ready for our speed. We had a lot of speed in Somaeb, Shalulile and Shitembi, so they were not ready for that and we punished them," he added.

Zimbabwe coach, Mutekede said they struggled to adapt to the conditions.

"We struggled to adjust to the heat and the playing surface, because a lot of guys played on an artificial turf for the first time. Then Namibia took advantage and got some early goals," he said.

"We were trying to fight back and get back into the game, but we were not picking up and when we lost possession we were taking too long to recover and Namibia got easy goals. But it was a good game of football and well done to Namibia," he added.

Namibia captain Ronald Ketjijere paid tribute to the crowd that turned up to watch the match.

"I'm very happy the people came out in numbers - they came to support the boys and as I told them they are always our 12th man. We want to win all our home games and it's fantastic having this kind of atmosphere. We dedicate this victory to the whole nation," he said.

Mannetti meanwhile said their preparations for the Chan championship in Morocco in January will continue.

"We will still be training and in December we will go on a training camp before we go to Morocco, so we will still need a couple of training matches while we are in camp," he said.

He added that players who performed well in the Premier League still had a chance of making the squad.

"The core of the team is there, but should anyone in the league outperform players who are already in the team, those players will be brought in," he said.