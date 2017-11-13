The UK's Department for International Development (DFID has made available $82.1 million to improve sexual, reproductive health and nutrition services for women, adolescents and children in Zimbabwe.

Most of this grant will finance health interventions implemented under the Health Development Fund while US$ 2.2 million will be for strengthening Zimbabwe's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare recently DFID Head of Mission in Zimbabwe Annabel Gerry said through the UK's support the availability of basic medicines in rural health centres has risen from 12% to over 90%.

"We've seen an increase in the contraceptive prevalence rate from 57% to 66%, putting Zimbabwe above the global average and over double the continental average," said Gerry.

"These are impressive numbers and it is important to remember that behind every statistic is a life changed and in many cases a life saved."

Gerry added, "Through this programme, DFID continues to support the recovery of the health system and of health services across the country."

The programme builds on the progress Zimbabwe has made in reducing maternal and child mortality, expanding full immunization coverage, increasing the proportion of births attended to by skilled health personnel and increasing access to sexual reproductive health services for women and girls.

"The country remains focused on achieving the highest standard of health care and quality of life possible for all its citizens," said Deputy Health Minister Aldrin Musiiwa.

"We are cognizant of the fact that on our own, we will not be able to achieve this mission but rather a lot can be achieved through strong partnerships and support from all health partners and through involvement of all stakeholders."

The UK has been a long-term supporter of the health sector in Zimbabwe.

This programme will see the UK continue to support implementation of the National Health Strategy 2016-2020.