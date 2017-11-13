South Africa: Gauteng Strike Back

Gauteng beat Namibia by two wickets in their CSA One Day Challenge at the Wanderers ground on Sunday.

Namibia were dismissed for only 155 runs, but they were well placed to win the match when they reduced Gauteng to 125 for eight wickets with seven overs remaining.

Matt McGillivray, however, came to Gauteng's rescue, scoring 42 off 42 balls to guide them to a two-wicket victory.

Namibia batted first and got off to a shaky start as Stephen Baard (1) and LP van der Westhuizen (12) were dismissed by Nandre Burger within four balls of each other.

Jean Bredenkamp and Craig Williams rebuilt the innings with a 40-run partnership, before Williams was bowled for 22 by spinner Kgaudisa Molefe, while JP Kotze was unfortunate to be run out by a direct hit for four.

Bredenkamp was dismissed for 42, while Jan Frylinck added a top score of 47, but the wickets continued to fall around them before the whole team was out for 155.

In Gauteng's reply, Dominic Hendricks (24) and Shaylen Pillay (30) kept them in the hunt, but they regularly lost wickets and when Sarel Burger bowled Nono Pongolo for a duck they had crashed to 89 for six wickets.

McGillivray, however, came to their rescue with a great innings as he steered them to victory with 14 balls remaining. He remained not out on 42 while Chad Classen was not out on 15.

Jan Frylinck completed a great all-round performance with bowling figures of 4/37 off 9,4 overs.