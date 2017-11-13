Branden Grace is ready to take his shot at 'Africa's Major' as he begins Sunday's final round three strokes behind third round leader Scott Jamieson at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Trevor Immelman was the last local player to win the event at Sun City, but Grace kept himself in contention to end the 10-year wait to follow that win with a 68 on Saturday, which included a bogey at the last.

'I hit it great again today' said Grace, who will play in the final group on Sunday with overnight leader Scott Jamieson and Victor Dubuisson.

'From the back nine yesterday, leading into today I was quite on song. A couple of bad shots, but those things happen. It's still tough out there.

'The wind was not a big factor today, but it's swirling a little bit so it's really hard to commit, and trust yourself and what you're doing. Hopefully I can get a couple of good birdies tomorrow and be in with a shot.

'This is one of those events you grow up watching as a South African and this is probably the event as a South African you want to win.

'It's "Africa's Major" for a reason, and it's one of those you're going to have to play well to win, and hopefully I can do that tomorrow.'

The final group goes off at 10:41 on Sunday in the penultimate Rolex Series event.