Rwanda: Golf Open to Attract 180 Players - Organisers

The 2017 Rwanda Golf Open is expected to attract 180 local and regional golfers, according to the Rwanda Golf Union.

The four-day tournament is scheduled for November 15-18 at the Kigali Golf Club course in Nyarutarama.

Amateurs and professional golfers will come from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, DR Congo, Trinidad and Tobago as well as hosts Rwanda.

"We are grateful to our sponsors who have come in to ensure the success of this year's edition. We hope to host a successful tournament, plans are underway to facilitate the smooth running of the competition," Nkwandi said during a press conference held on Friday.

According to Nkwandi, this year's edition will cost Rwf25 million with the winner of the professional category set to pocket Rwf5m.

Some of the Rwandan professional players set to take part in this year's edition include; Jules Dusabe, Ernest Ndayisenga, Olivier Munyaneza and the lone lady, Jenny Linda Kalisa.

The amateurs are; Emmanuel Rutayisire, Alloys Nsabimana, Allan Niyonkuri, Emmanuel Nkurunziza and Leonard Nkurunziza, Patrick Uwumukiza, Emily Nshimiyimuremyi, Patrick Niyomwungeri, Benjamin Mukisa and Celestine Nsanzuwera.

The tournament will comprise different categories in the two events (subsidiary and the main event) to facilitate the different levels of golfers and these include men handicap between 10-28 and ladies (all handicaps) in the subsidiary event.

Tanzanian Joseph Victor is the defending champion.