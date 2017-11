Photo: Emmanuel Pweto/Radio Okapi

Thirty-three people died on Sunday in a train accident of the National Railway Company of Congo in Buyofwe, a railway station located about 30 kilometers from Lubudi in Lualaba province, according to Radio Okapi.

This train was carrying goods, which included gas tanks, from Lubumbashi to Luena. Some passengers were asleep when the crash happened, and some train carriages caught alight.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.