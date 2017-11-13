The Coalition of Democrats (CODE) says it will compensate all the victims of Gukurahundi massacres if the six member group of opposition political parties is voted into power.

Zimbabwean politics is still grappling with Gukurahundi atrocities which were committed by the state in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces between 1983 and 1987.

During that period, the then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, unleashed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade to allegedly deal with the internal disturbances and killed more than 20 000 civilians.

The aged Zimbabwean leader has refused to apologize and has only described the era as a period of "madness".

People of the affected regions since then have been demanding an investigation into the killings.

Unveiling the pact to the people of Matebeleland in Bulawayo at the weekend, CODE President, Elton Mangoma, said the nation won't be at peace until the Gukurahundi victims were compensated.

"As CODE we believe and we will compensate all the of Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, Wavhotera papi, long sleeves and short sleeves victims so that we unite our people whose social wellbeing has been torn apart by Zanu PF," said Mangoma.

"Investing in infrastructure, technology, and revival of projects such as the Zambezi Water pipeline would also empower the people of Matebeleland and make them feel that they are part of this nation, as opposed neglecting them like what Zanu PF has and continues to do to them," said the CODE President.

Mangoma said MDC Alliance and the Joice Mujuru led Rainbow coalition were not different from Zanu PF.

CODE comprises, Zapu of Dumiso Dabengwa,Simba Makoni's Mavambo, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) which is led by Elton Mangoma, Barbara Nyagomo's Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), African Democratic Party (ADP) of Marceline Chikasha, and ZimFirst .