Kenya: Telkom Five Points Clear in Women's League

Champions Telkom on Sunday regained their five point lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League after a 3-0 win over Sliders in a league match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Goals from Georgina Lumumba, Terry Juma and Lillian Aura fired the leaders to their 13th successive win this season.

The 19-time champions are now on 39 points, five ahead of second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A),who beat Vikings 2-0 on Saturday, to move to 34 points.

Despite the three points, Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro admitted her charges were not at their usual best.

TOUGH MATCH

"Sliders have really improved and they gave us a good match. At the end of the day it is the three points that matter and we again kept another clean sheet," Ataro told Nation Sport on Sunday.

Former champions Sliders matched the holders but were undone by costly errors which saw them concede all the goals through short corners.

It is the leaders who were quick to settle with Sliders happy to sit back. In the sixth minute, Glennis Namasake advanced to the Sliders circle and won her side a short corner after she was fouled by Dorris Kirui.

Audrey Omaido dragged the resulting short corner, which Juma controlled and slipped the ball to the unmarked Lumumba, to sound the board.

It was the player's first goal of the season. Sliders keeper Kate Opicha kept her side in the match with a double save from Maureen Okumu and Jackline Mwangi.

Sliders improved in the second quarter and showed more attacking threat as they looked to draw parity. Sliders striker Christine Mmbone should have levelled in the 28th minute after a dribbling past two defenders only to be let down by some poor finishing.

TELKOM DOMINATED

Telkom dominated the third quarter but their opponents' defence stood firm, clearing their lines brilliantly. League top scorer Audrey Omaido and Mwangi all wasted glorious chances.

Sliders' resistance was finally broken in the final quarter, as they gave away another two short corners, which Telkom dully converted to see off the match.

In the men's Premier League, visitors Western Jaguars beat Kenyatta University Vultures 2-1 at the same venue.

Ian Baron scored the winner for the Kakamega-based side five minutes to the end. Jaguars had gone ahead through Willis Malusi's 14th minute strike. The students however hit back on 43 minutes, as Saul Maina sounded the boards. Jaguars had lost 3-0 to Greensharks on Saturday.

In other matches, champions Strathmore University Gladiators lost 3-2 to the 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi a day after their 2-0 win over Parklands.

Kenya College of Accountancy University piled more pressure on bottom placed Technical University of Kenya after a 2-0 win as Chase Sailors and USIU battled to a 0-0 stalemate.