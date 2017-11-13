11 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Lose to South Africa Select at Safland 7s

Nairobi — The national sevens select side lost 24-21 to South Africa select at the Safland 7s in Namibia on Saturday.

Shujaa had hoped to win all her matches to finish top in the round-robin tournament where the top four teams head directly to the semifinal.

The team that is managed by Kenya Sevens assistant coach Will Webster will now face third-placed team in semis.

Eden Agero crossed over twice with Jeff Oluoch also bagging a try. Eden sent in the three conversions. Previous matches of the tournament saw Kenya beat Namibia 12-0, Zambia 31-0 and Bulls 49-0.

Kenya Sevens finished second in pool A with nine points as SA Select topped with 12 points after winning four matches. Bulls came third as Namibia and Zambia finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Shujaa started on a high note beating hosts Namibia 12-0, dismissing Zambia 31-0 and thrashing Bulls 49-0.

Pool B saw Namibia academy finish top with 12 points above Dukia who had 9 as Tisan, Botswana and Lesotho finished 3rd, 4th and 5th with six, three and zero points in respective.

