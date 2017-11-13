11 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rudisha Pulls Stunt on Live TV and It's Brilliant

World 800metres record holder David Rudisha on Friday pulled a stunt by pretending to be injured while training at the Silver Springs, Nairobi.

"I have just gotten acute appendicitis have to cut training short. Headed to the hospital in a swift ambulance," Rudisha tweeted.

Footage showing him alight from the ambulance and jogging to the hospital due to heavy traffic along Ngong Road was shown on a local television.

He later tweeted saying it was all a stunt to highlight the need for better emergency response.

"This was a stunt by @emergencymedke @chapter1KE @18HoursFilm to highlight need for better emergency response "

