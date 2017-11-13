Luanda — The North American William Bryant Voigt was presented in Luanda Saturday as the new coach of the national senior men's basketball team, ahead of the African Qualifying Tournament to the 18th edition of the World Championship, from 31 August to 15 September 2019 in China.

In substitution of the Angolan Manuel Silva "Gi", the 41-year-old former African champion and champion by Nigeria entered a contractual link with the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) equivalent to an Olympic cycle, which corresponds to four years, with the purpose of rescuing the potentialities and mystics of the Angolan national team.

Assistant Mathias Eckhoff, Sérgio Cristóvão, John Bryant, physical trainer Nataniel Lucas and scout Emmanuel Mavomo were also presented at a press conference at the headquarters of the governing body of the sport, where FAB chairperson Hélder Cruz "Maneda" , highlighted the qualities and reasons of the new coach's choice.

As for the immediate event, the National Team will be called Monday, starting work on preparing for the qualification to the World Cup, next Tuesday, in the country's capital. From 24 to 26 of the current month is played the first round of the tournament in Luanda.