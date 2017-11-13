11 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mathare Off Drop Zone After Beating Muhoroni

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Mathare United climbed off the drop zone after beating relegated Muhoroni Youth 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Ruaraka Ground on Saturday.

Needing a win to increase their chances of survival, Mathare got the lead on the stroke of half time through Edwin Seda after being set up by Cliff Nyakeya but Maxwel Onyango restored parity for Muhoroni after the break in the 50th minute.

However, Nyakeya netted the winner six minutes later to give the Francis Kimanzi side a sigh of relief as far as the relegation is concerned with only one match remaining before the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The win saw Mathare jump to 13th with 38 points.

Playing in a wet surface, both sides slowed their approach to the match, sizing each other in the process and its Mathare who had unsuccessful attempts through Roy Okal and Chris Ochieng while Bliss Kityo on the other hand failed to make a clear cut chance count.

Just before the halftime, Mathare managed to break Muhoroni's defence when Nyakeya picked midfielder Seda who sent a low shot past Muhoroni custodian Said Juma for the opener.

Five minutes into the final half, Mathare United conceded when Onyango took advantage of a goal melee and netted the equalizer for Muhoroni and bring them back in the game.

However, in the 56th minute Nyakeya slamed home the winner for Mathare after receiving an assist from John Mwangi from the left.

In other results, Darius Msagha was on target as Bandari beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in Mombasa, Gor Mahia who have already won the league silenced 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz by a similar margin of 1-0.

At the Awendo Green Stadium, Nakumatt stunned hosts Sony 1-0, Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Nzoia Sugar 4-1 while Western Stima beat Posta Rangers 1-0 but still remained stuck in the relegation zone, sitting second last with 32 points.

In the late kick-off played at the Ruaraka Sports Ground, Sofapaka ended their three-match winless run with a 1-0 win over hosts Tusker with Humphrey Okoti returning to haunt his former employer after scoring at the half hour mark.

Kenya

Kenyatta Wants Petitions Against His Victory Dismissed

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss with costs two petitions seeking the invalidation of his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.