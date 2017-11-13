Nigeria: Tompolo's Kinsmen Hail Buhari Over Additional Money for Maritime University

Warri — Kinsmen of ex-militant leader and Commander of defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo under the aegis of Chairmen of Gbaramatu communities have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of additional N3 Billion for the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko in the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State.

The Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbararmatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Sheriff Mulade who spoke on behalf of the Chairmen of Gbararmatu Communities lauded the President for his commitment to the smooth take-off of the University.

He, however, urged that the speed with which the federal government was going about its establishment should be sustained for the good of all.

"We want to commend President Buhari for approving additional N3 Billion for the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko. By this, the Federal Government has approved a total amount of N5 Billion for the University and it is from this money, the President approved the immediate release of N1Billion for additional infrastructure and employment in the University, this is heartwarming," he said on behalf of the Chairmen of Gbararmatu Communities.

"We strongly believe this gesture will usher in the desired peace, guarantee security, engage the teeming youths and attract development to the oil-rich Niger Delta Region. We equally want to commend the leaders across the Region for their steadfastness towards this victory for all", he added.