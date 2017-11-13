12 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vice President Impressed With Cup Final Spectacle

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic Bornito de Sousa was impressed with the football played by the teams of Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto, Saturday in the final match of the 36th edition of the Angola Cup, disputed at 11 de Novembro Staidum, in Luanda.

In brief press statements, Bornito de Sousa, who represented the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated everyone who was involved in this game, as part of the celebrations of the 42 years of national independence.

The Vice-President of the Republic presented the trophy to Petro de Luanda, who won 2-1.

This is the eleventh cup of Petro de Luanda, against five of 1º de Agosto

