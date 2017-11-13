Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda won the 2017 edition of the Angolan Cup in football on Wednesday, after beating in the final 1º de Agosto by 2-1, in a game played at the 11 de Novembro stadium.

With presence in the "Vip" tribune of the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the tricolors were superior to the military side, who opened a 2-0 lead with goals scored by Job and Tiago Azulão. Diogo Rosado even reduced the score, but was insufficient to help his side make the "double" at the time, after winning the national championship of first division (Girabola2017).

With this achievement, Petro de Luanda raises to 11 the number of trophies of this second major football competition of the calendar of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), against five of 1º de Agosto.

This was the sixth final between the oil and military teams, ahead of the first of four wins.