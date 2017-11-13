12 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Petro Win 2017 Edition of Angola Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda won the 2017 edition of the Angolan Cup in football on Wednesday, after beating in the final 1º de Agosto by 2-1, in a game played at the 11 de Novembro stadium.

With presence in the "Vip" tribune of the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the tricolors were superior to the military side, who opened a 2-0 lead with goals scored by Job and Tiago Azulão. Diogo Rosado even reduced the score, but was insufficient to help his side make the "double" at the time, after winning the national championship of first division (Girabola2017).

With this achievement, Petro de Luanda raises to 11 the number of trophies of this second major football competition of the calendar of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), against five of 1º de Agosto.

This was the sixth final between the oil and military teams, ahead of the first of four wins.

Angola

Soccer - Vice President Impressed With Cup Final Spectacle

The Vice-President of the Republic Bornito de Sousa was impressed with the football played by the teams of Petro de… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.