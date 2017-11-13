While all the media focus in the past week centred on axed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his dramatic escape, little attention has been given to his wife whereabouts with strong indications she may have joined her husband in exile.

Auxilia Mnangagwa is sitting Zanu PF MP for Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency.

She was conspicuous by her absence during the just ended 2018 pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls which was attended by legislators from both houses of assembly.

She was not reachable on her mobile when attempts were made to call her.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson and Mnangagwa ally, Cornelius Muperereri, said the former VP's wife was still in Zimbabwe but refused to disclose her whereabouts insisting she had no reasons to skip the country.

"Yes she is. Why shouldn't she?" said Mupereri when asked if Auxilia was still in Zimbabwe.

But Speaker of the national assembly and top Zanu PF politician Jacob Mudenda came too close to confirming Mrs Mnangagwa has joined her husband.

"Listen! Don't ask me questions whose answer you know. Alright? What's wrong with you?" Mudenda said.

Probed further, Mudenda retorted, "I don't want to comment further than that. Alright?"

Mnangagwa was sacked as State VP by President Robert Mugabe with official communication accusing the embattled former State and Zanu PF number two of disloyalty.

His shock expulsion was a culmination of an intense campaign for his ouster by President Mugabe's wife, Grace who accused him of plotting to remove the 93-year-old leader.

Mnangagwa was fired just 48 hours after a seething President Mugabe told a Zanu PF crowd in Bulawayo he was going to throw him out of government the next day.

He immediately left the country with different media accounts of how he skipped the border while top ally and war veterans chief Chris Mutsvangwa told the media last week Mnangagwa was now in South Africa.

But in all the media accounts on his exit, Auxilia does not feature in any, with suggestions she may have left using normal travel channels.

Reports last week said Mnangagwa could be charged with murder, treason and corruption if he was to return to Zimbabwe as Mugabe seeks to pulverise his former aide.