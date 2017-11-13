Rwanda: CHAN Play-Off - D-Day for Amavubi Against Walias

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times

Rwanda Football team players lift up head coach Antoine Hey after 0-0 draw at Kigali stadium yesterday.

Rwanda national football team head coach Antoine Hey has warned his players against a form of complacency when they take on Ethiopia in second leg of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2018 Play-Off qualifier today afternoon at Kigali Stadium.

Amavubi hold a 3-2 advantage from the first leg of the hastily arranged qualification play-off tie and need just a draw to book the last available ticket to the finals tournament that will be staged in Morocco from January 12 through February 4, 2018. The draw will be done on November 17 in Rabat.

"Games are not the same and we expect a different match from the first leg; it will be tougher but we want qualification, and we know have to work hard to get job to be done," Hey said on Friday.

The German trainer added, "The mood in our camp is excellent, everything is positive, the players are in good spirits but they know nothing has been won yet, so we can't afford to take our eyes off the target."

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's striker, GetanehKebede, the top scorer in the Ethiopian league last season, admitted that the second leg clash will be hard but it's possible for the Walias to get a positive result.

"We are sufficiently aware that the public are not happy with our current form, especially in first leg but we have put everything aside and looking for nothing than a win," Kebede said.

Today

Rwanda vs Ethiopia - 3:30pm