South Africa: Cricket - Morkel, AB At Their Destructive Best for Titans

A brutal display of power-hitting by Albie Morkel and AB de Villiers helped the defending champions Titans begin their RAM SLAM T20 Challenge with a destructive eight-wicket Duckworth/Lewis victory over the Highveld Lions in Centurion on Sunday.

The pair both scored at a strike of over 250 as the hosts chased down a revised target of 135 in only 11.2 overs to win with a bonus point at SuperSport Park.

De Villiers reached his 38th career half-century with a six from what proved to be the last ball of the match as he ended on 50 (19 balls, 3 fours, 5 sixes).

Titans captain Morkel finished not out on 41 off 16 deliveries after also clubbing five maximums, with the pair adding a match-winning 85 in 5.1 overs for their third-wicket partnership after Quinton de Kock (39) had given them a flying start.

Earlier, the skipper also starred with the ball by taking an outstanding three for 12 in three overs.

About the only thing that did not go Morkel's way was the toss, which he lost, but his bowlers were mainly disciplined to ensure the visitors were restricted to 127 for six in the 15 overs they batted.

Only Reeza Hendricks managed a contribution of note after he made an unbeaten 67 (42 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) - the 14th 50 of his career.

But a lack of support proved crucial as the Lions fell to a heavy loss.

